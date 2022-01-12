Changing her mind? Children may be in the cards for Anna Marie Tendler following her split from John Mulaney.

The artist, 36, told Harper’s Bazaar on Tuesday, January 11, that she is going to freeze her eggs, saying, “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot.”

The Connecticut native “always [held] partnership above having kids” while married to the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live alum, whom she wed in 2014.

“I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go?” the lampshade artisan told the outlet. “And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

Us Weekly reported that Mulaney moved on with Olivia Munn in May 2021, the same month that he announced his separation from Tendler. The Newsroom alum, 41, gave birth to her first child with the comedian, son Malcolm, in November 2021.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” the John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch performer captioned his baby boy’s Instagram debut the following month. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Munn called the infant her “Golden Ox” in a post of her own in December 2021, adding, “Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

Mulaney previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that while kids were “great,” he “loved” his job and his then-partner too much to welcome his own.

“I love my wife and spending so much time with her, and we have a really fortunate life,” the actor explained to the outlet at the time. “I get to travel, do stand-up, and our relationship is so wonderful. It’s just something I wouldn’t want to change.”

He and Tendler finalized their divorce this month. The makeup artist told Harper’s Bazaar that the end of her relationship and what has “transpired” since “has been totally shocking and … surreal,” adding, “In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

Earlier this week, fans became convinced that the New York University grad went public with her breakup playlist via Spotify, but she clarified the project’s inspiration on her Instagram Story. “It’s just all my favorite songs, many of which have inspired my work this year,” Tendler wrote on Tuesday. “Hope you enjoy.”