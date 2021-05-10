John Mulaney Splits From ‘Heartbroken’ Wife Anna Marie Tendler After Rehab Stint

Another life change. After six years of marriage, John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler have called it quits, the comedian confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, May 10. “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” his spokesperson said.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler, 35, said in her own statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 38, and the artist married in 2014. At the time, he had been sober for years and had been open up about his battle with addiction over the years.

In December 2020, he sought treatment for alcoholism and cocaine addiction, checking himself into a 60-day program at a Pennsylvania facility after being sober for 15 years.

“It was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime [in quarantine]. He had too much time in his own head.”

In September 2019, the Mulaney creator told Esquire magazine that he began drinking for “attention” as a kid. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again,” he said at the time. “I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie.”

At 23, he had a “crazy” weekend and chose to quit cold turkey. “I was like, ‘You’re f–king out of control,'” the Big Mouth actor told the magazine. “And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.'”

In February 2021, he returned home and continued doing outpatient treatment. He has since returned to work, announcing five new shows which kick off Monday night in New York City. The shows are all sold out.