Hollywood is no stranger to sober celebs. A-list stars from Bradley Cooper to Robert Downey Jr. to Kristen Johnston and Russell Brand have been open about their struggles with alcohol, illegal drugs and other substance addictions. Some say they want to help other alcoholics and addicts find the courage they need to start their sobriety journey, while others say they’re simply grateful and want to live their lives in the open.

From time to time, however, a celebrity will surprise the world and suddenly announce that they got sober. Us rounded up the public revelations and confessions from stars who bravely got sober in private, then shared the inspiring news with fans by coming clean on getting clean.