Honesty hour! From divorce to weight loss, Adele didn’t hold back details in her Sunday, November 15, tell-all interview on CBS.

The singer’s upcoming album, 30, drops on Friday, November 19, and Adele is not “frightened” of sharing her vulnerable lyrics.

“There were moments when I was writing the record, or I would listen back to something and be like, ‘That might be a bit too private,’” the Grammy winner, 33, explained during Adele One Night Only. “But nothing is as scary as what I’ve been through over the last two [or] three years behind closed doors.”

The “Someone Like You” singer added, “Music helps me in many situations, and I would like to do the same for people. To be reminded that they’re not alone.”

The London native, who debuted three songs from 30 during the special, previously opened up about her emotional new music, telling Greg James in October that it was “bloody hard work.”

The Oscar winner explained during the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show at the time: “It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to my own bloody songs as I was writing them. … I was singing things I didn’t even realize I was feeling or thinking. I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it. I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it. I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really, really took care of me big time.”

The songwriter told her Instagram followers in October why she felt “ready” to release her album after three years of working on it.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” Adele wrote. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again.”

Since her last album, 25, came out in 2015, the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer has experienced a major life change, divorcing from husband Simon Konecki in 2019. The former couple share son Angelo, 9, who was born in October 2012.

The Oscar winner addressed her evolving coparenting relationship with the businessman, 47, as well as her new romance with sports agent Rich Paul on Sunday.

Keep scrolling to read more revelations from Adele’s candid interview.