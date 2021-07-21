Basketball diaries! Adele was spotted with Rich Paul during Game 5 of the NBA finals on Saturday, July 17, sparking relationship speculation.

The duo were sitting courtside as the Phoenix Suns took on the Milwaukie Bucks at Phoenix’s Footprint Center. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer, 33, was seen interacting with LeBron James’ agent, 39, and the Los Angeles Lakers player, 36, himself, who was in attendance to support friend Chris Paul.

“She kept turning her head to talk to Rich and even though you couldn’t see her mouth because it was covered with her mask, you could tell she was smiling and laughing,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly of the musician’s night out. “She had a blast watching the game. She was very attentive except for the few times she looked at her phone. It looked like she was showing pictures to those next to her from her phone.”

The Grammy winner and the Ohio native “seemed like they are a new couple that hasn’t been dating too long,” according to the insider, noting the pair “seemed comfortable next to each other” as they sat closely at the game.

“She was definitely happy chatting and just being with him at the game,” the source adds. “They would lean into each other to whisper something into their ears and she would laugh. The people seated in the front row kept switching seats but she was seated next to Rich the majority of the time.”

Paul hinted that he was seeing a high-profile musician ahead of his rumored date with Adele at the NBA finals.

“She was over yesterday,” the sports agent said in a New Yorker profile published in May, referring to a woman he called a “major pop star.” He later claimed that he is “not dating” anyone, adding, “I’m single.”

The British singer, for her part, split from husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 after two years of marriage and nine years as a couple. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021, with the former spouses agreeing to joint custody of their son 8-year-old Angelo.

