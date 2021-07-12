Adele Glows in New Photo As She Praises England After Euro 2020 Defeat

Oh, hello! Adele shared a rare photo of herself supporting England after they lost to Italy in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final.

“You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ♥️,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 11.

The “When We Were Young” singer, 33, looked absolutely ravishing in the snap, which showed her smiling makeup-free in front of a picturesque cottage. Posing happily, she wore a red team jersey and had her nails painted with England’s flag.

“The only reason I’d be happy for an English victory: Adele,” one fan commented. “Now take this heartbreak and turn it into music girl, cause we need the album! ❤️,” another wrote.

While Adele didn’t attend the match herself, other famous Brits — such as Prince William and Duchess Kate — cheered on England in person. The duo brought along their eldest son, Prince George, 7, who reacted adorably after watching his home team score a goal.

Adele, meanwhile, opened up about her upcoming fourth record in October 2020 while hosting Saturday Night Live. The songwriter last released an album in November 2015.

“Now I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. I’ve seen all of it. Like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that, and there’s a couple of reasons,” she explained. “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both. I’d rather just put on some wigs, and this [hair] is all mine by the way, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens. Who knows?”

While Adele’s friend Alan Carr claims to have heard part of the album, no title or release date has appeared yet for the upcoming record.

“I’ve actually heard some tracks on it. Oh my God, it’s amazing — so amazing,” the comedian, 45, told Grazia U.K. in January. “That voice is like an old friend, because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and then when you hear Adele’s voice, you go, ‘Oh, no, there’s only one.’”

That same month, the “Someone Like You” songstress celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her album 21.

“Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend!” she wrote via Instagram. “It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x.”

More recently, the Grammy winner was spotted at an Oscars afterparty in April 2021. Unfortunately for eager fans, the conversation surrounding her appearance was more about her feather-covered lime green coat than her new music.

In a video shared to social media at the time, Adele — who won her own Oscar in 2013 for her song “Skyfall” — danced to the Ja Rule and Jennifer Lopez song “I’m Real.” She also took a selfie with Judas and the Black Messiah actress Amber Chardae Robinson.