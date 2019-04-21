Adele and Simon Konecki: The Way They Were

Turning tables. After two years of marriage and five years of dating before that, Adele and husband Simon Konecki have called it quits.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the singer’s rep confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on April 19. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The “Hello” singer and her love, who welcomed their son, Angelo, in October 2012, were notoriously private about their relationship — but, in a rare interview with Rolling Stone in November 2015, the musician did confess that at least one of her 25 tracks is about her former love.

Adele admitted that her song “Water Under the Bridge” is about Konecki. She said, “It was sort of about a relationship suddenly getting really, really serious, and then getting a bit frightened by it, and then realizing that ‘I think this must be right. This is the relationship that I want to be in for as long as I can possibly be in it.'”

The Grammy-winning songstress and her now-ex went public with their relationship in January 2012. Six months later, she revealed that she and Konecki were expecting their little one.

“I’m delighted to announce that Simon and I are expecting our first child together,” the “When We Were Young” singer wrote on her website in June 2012. “I wanted you to hear the news direct from me, obviously we’re over the moon and very excited but please respect our privacy at this precious time. Yours always, Adele xx.”

Over the years, the London native gave some insights into her private life via her music and the occasional interview. “It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in; we’ve got a child together and we live together,” she told Variety in December 2016, adding that Konecki was “confident” and “perfect” in her eyes.

