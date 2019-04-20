Adele and Husband Simon Konecki Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have called it quits after two years of marriage.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the singer’s rep announced in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, April 19. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The estranged couple share 6-year-old son Angelo.

Adele, 30, and Konecki, 45, went public with their relationship in January 2012. Six months later, she announced that she was pregnant with the pair’s first child together, who arrived that October.

“Simon is the perfect partner and Angelo is just her life,” a source told Us at the time. “Adele loves being a mom. Simon helps her in every way and is a great dad. They are just incredibly happy.”

The 15-time Grammy winner echoed a similar sentiment about her romance with the businessman in a December 2016 interview with Vanity Fair: “It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in; we’ve got a child together and we live together. After releasing my first album [19], all the other people I ever was with were so insecure about themselves — they couldn’t handle it at all. When I try to describe this to my friends they don’t always get it, because they go out with people that are our age, but Simon is already who he is, and I’m still becoming who I’m going to be. He’s confident. He’s perfect.”

Adele and Konecki married in December 2016, though she managed to keep the news private for a few months. While accepting Album of the Year for 25 at the Grammy Awards in February 2017, she called Konecki “my husband” for the first time in public. A month later, she finally confirmed their union, telling fans at a concert in Brisbane, Australia, “I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

This was Konecki’s second marriage. He was previously wed to stylist Clary Fisher from 2004 to 2008, and they share a daughter.

