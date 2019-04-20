An early red flag. Adele gifted her home in Los Angeles to estranged husband Simon Konecki months before the pair announced their split.

According to property records obtained by Us Weekly, an intrafamily transfer and dissolution took place in February, at which time Konecki, 45, bought the property in his own name.

Furthermore, a January deed to the house reads, “Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, spouse of Simon Konecki, hereby grants to Simon Konecki, a married man as his sole and separate property.”

Us exclusively reported in August 2016 that Adele, 30, was making her $9.5 million Beverly Hills mansion “her new home base,” though it is unclear if this is the house she gave Konecki.

The Grammy winner and the businessman’s breakup news surfaced on Friday, April 19. “Adele and her partner have separated,” her rep told Us in a statement. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Adele secretly wed Konecki in December 2016. The estranged couple are parents of son Angelo, 6.

The pair confirmed their relationship in January 2012. The singer announced her pregnancy six months later.

Adele gushed over her husband in a December 2016 Vanity Fair interview. “It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in; we’ve got a child together and we live together. After releasing my first album [19], all the other people I ever was with were so insecure about themselves — they couldn’t handle it at all,” she told the magazine. “When I try to describe this to my friends they don’t always get it, because they go out with people that are our age, but Simon is already who he is, and I’m still becoming who I’m going to be. He’s confident. He’s perfect.”

The duo seemed like the right fit as they settled into parenthood together. “Simon is the perfect partner and Angelo is just her life,” a source previously told Us. “Adele loves being a mom. Simon helps her in every way and is a great dad. They are just incredibly happy.”

