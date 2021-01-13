Hello from the other side! Adele fans have been eagerly anticipating the follow-up to her 2015 album, 25, and her friend Alan Carr says the new music will be worth the wait.

“I’ve heard some tracks on it,” the British talk show host, 44, said during a conversation for Grazia UK with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage on Wednesday, January 13. “Oh my gosh, it’s so amazing. It’s so amazing.”

Carr gushed over the Grammy winner, 32, whose unique vocals are like nothing he’s heard before. “I said to her, I said, ‘That voice is like an old friend.’ It’s like an old friend. Because there are some people [on] the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, ‘Oh they sound [like] Adele,’ and then when you hear Adele’s voice again you go, ‘Oh no, there’s only one. There’s only one Adele.'”

The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer previously discussed her upcoming album in an Instagram comment in June 2020 and gave an excited fan a reality check about the record’s timeline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!” the follower begged at the time. The “Someone Like You” singer simply replied, “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

Four months later, Adele hinted that new songs were on the way — but not quite ready — while hosting Saturday Night Live. “Now I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me being the host. I’ve seen all of it. Like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that, and there’s a few reasons,” she said in October 2020. “My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I’d rather just put on some wigs … have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens. Who knows?”

As fans continue to wait on the edge of their seats for more, rumors surfaced on social media that the “Hometown Glory” singer was cooking up a collaboration with Beyoncé. “Allegedly, Adele album is set to release in February … Adele ft. Beyoncé may be the lead single?” one Twitter user claimed earlier this month, sparking waves of conspiracy theories about new tracks from the two powerhouse artists.

Similar rumors came about two years prior when OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder teased that his band was working on something top-secret with Adele, Chris Martin and the “Formation” songstress, 39. To fans’ dismay, Tedder, 41, later asserted that he was “utilizing sarcasm, kidding, and a joke simultaneously.”

“Come onnnnnnnnn people!!” he wrote in an Instagram Story in September 2019. “All that said — wouldn’t that be a [fire] collab? I’d stream it.”