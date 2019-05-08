A broken heart healed. Adele is trying to remain in high spirits after her split from husband Simon Konecki.

“[I] see her quite frequently. I think she’s in a good place,” Ryan Tedder, who has cowritten several of Adele’s hits, including “Rumour Has It” and “Turning Tables,” told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the Biggest Little Farm premiere at The Landmark in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 7.

“It was very difficult,” the OneRepublic frontman, 39, said about the breakup. “But she is in a good place, for sure.”

The 15-time Grammy winner, 31, and Konecki, 45, announced on April 19 that they had separated. “They are committed to raising their son [Angelo, 6] together lovingly,” her rep said in a statement to Us.

A source later revealed to Us exclusively that the estranged couple, who wed in December 2016, actually went their separate ways “about eight or nine months” before the news broke. “Their relationship evolved and they became more like friends than lovers,” a second insider said. “They realized the romantic love was no longer there. They’re disappointed, but it just didn’t work out.”

Adele hinted on Instagram on Sunday, May 5, that the split inspired her to return to the recording studio. “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh,” she wrote. (Her first three albums, 19, 21 and 25, were titled after her age when she recorded them.)

Tedder also teased that new music will come out of the dark period. “Without question,” he told Us.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!