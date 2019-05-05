Adele celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday, May 5, and looked back at the past year amid her divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

“This is 31…thank f–king god,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer captioned four black-and-white photos that showed her at a party on Instagram on Sunday, adding a skull emoji. “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times.”

The Grammy winner, who announced her split from Konecki in April, continued, “I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.”

“Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity,” she added. “Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough.”

“I’ll learn to love you lot eventually Bunch of f–king savages,” she told her fans, joking that her next album, 30, “will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

She ended the post with “Chin up eh” followed by a red heart emoji.

The “Hello” singer and Konecki, 45, were married for two years and share a 6-year-old son, Angelo.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the British star’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement on April 19. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Records obtained by Us revealed that Adele gave her estranged husband her L.A. home two months before they announced their separation.

A source told Us exclusively in April that the couple “broke up eight or nine months ago,” with a second insider explaining that as their relationship evolved, “they became more like friends than lovers.”

“They realized the romantic love was no longer there,” the insider added. “They’re disappointed, but it just didn’t work out.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!