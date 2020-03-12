Stars Who Have Undergone Vocal Surgery: Adele, Julie Andrews and More

Celebrities are constantly using their voices whether it’s singing on stage, reciting lines on a set or talking during interviews. Sometimes all that usage leaves celebrities’ vocal cords damaged and they opt for surgery to correct the problem — which, in some cases, saves their careers.

In 2012, Adele found out that she had a polyp on her vocal cord that had hemorrhaged. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer detailed the surgery that she had to undergo in an interview with Anderson Cooper.

“I had laser surgery. [They] put lasers down your throat, cut off the polyp, and kind of laser your hemorrhage back together and fix it,” Adele said at the time.

She added that it was hard for her not to speak while she recovered because she loves talking. Instead, Adele had to communicate by writing on a pad and using phone apps.

“I also had an application on my phone that you type the words into it and then it speaks it,” she explained. “But the great thing is I love to swear. Most of [the apps] you can’t swear on, but I found this one app where you can swear, so I’m still really getting my point across.”

Meghan Trainor‘s vocal cords hemorrhaged multiple times in 2017 forcing her to undergo surgery which she said put her in a state of “crisis” shortly after the release of her hit single “All About That Bass.”

“I felt like I was going through … you know how they have midlife crises? I felt like I was going through a crisis,” Trainor told iHeartRadio’s Most Requested Live in March 2016. “I was sad, I had to get rid of my pet cats at the same time, because my doctor was like, ‘You’re allergic and I’m not giving you the surgery unless you get rid of them.’ … But I lost my cats, I lost everything. I was on top of the world with ‘All About That Bass’ and then I was at the bottom.”

Scroll down to see other stars who have undergone vocal surgery.