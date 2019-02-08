Talk about a flashback! The 2019 Grammy Awards are right around the corner, airing Sunday, February 10. To celebrate, Us Weekly decided to revisit the 2009 ceremony to see how the artists and music have changed.

From a Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus team-up to Adele’s early days, the Grammys had plenty to offer 10 years ago.

Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus Performed “Fifteen”

The “Delicate” singer and the Hannah Montana alum sang together for the first time at the 2009 ceremony. Swift, still in her country phase, and Cyrus, leaning on her musical roots, did an acoustic duet of the former’s hit single from her second studio album, Fearless.

Adele Won Best New Artist

The “Rolling in the Deep” songstress made her mark at the 51st annual Grammys. She beat out the Jonas Brothers, Lady Antebellum, Duffy and Jazmine Sullivan for the Best New Artist trophy. The Brit also took home Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Chasing Pavements.”

The Jonas Brothers Sang With Stevie Wonder

Before the breakup! The Disney alums — siblings Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — paired up with Stevie Wonder for a mashup of “Burnin’ Up” and “Superstition.” The band later split in 2013, with Nick going solo and Joe joining DNCE.

Whitney Houston Was a Presenter

The Bodyguard star received a standing ovation when she presented the Best R&B Album category. Houston also paid tribute to her “industry father” Clive Davis before she handed over the award to Jennifer Hudson for her self-titled record.

The “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” singer died in February 2012 in an accidental drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant Took Home the Most Awards

The bluegrass artist and the rock singer won five awards, including Album of the Year for Raising Sand.

Watch the video above to relive more highlights from the 2009 Grammy Awards.

The 2019 Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!