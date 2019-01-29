No, “Shallow” doesn’t have a Grammy — at least not yet! The Recording Academy spoke out after an apparent list of winners for the 2019 Grammy Awards leaked online on Monday, January 28, two weeks before the 61st annual ceremony.

“There is no legitimacy to this,” a spokesperson for the organization tells Us Weekly. “Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by [accounting firm] Deloitte in sealed envelopes.”

Twitter users went wild late Monday when a video began to spread online that showed what appeared to a full list of winners on the official Grammy website. The fake list named Cardi B’s “I Like It” as Record of the Year, H.E.R.’s self-titled disc as Album of the Year, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” as Song of the Year and Beyoncé’s protégés Chloe x Halle as Best New Artist. Other since-debunked winners included Beck, Zedd, Taylor Swift, Drake, Travis Scott and Fall Out Boy.

Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s list of nominees with eight, including Record of the Year for “All the Stars” with SZA and Album of the Year for the Black Panther soundtrack, which he executive-produced. Drake follows close behind with seven nominations, including Record of the Year for “God’s Plan” and Album of the Year for Scorpion.

The Recording Academy made several changes for the 2019 show, most notably increasing the number of nominees in the top categories from five to eight.

The performers who have been announced so far include Cardi, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Hosted by Alicia Keys at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the 61st Grammy Awards air live on CBS Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

