It’s baaack! The two-decade-long feud between Ja Rule and 50 Cent arose again in a series of tweets on Friday, January 19 — but they were only one-sided.

“Fun hip hop FACT: @50cent is P–Y…” the “Caught Up” singer, 41, began the day-long relay of posts to his account.

“Lol you sure you want to do this ? You remember what happened last time???” one commenter wrote, which prompted Ja Rule to respond. “Yeah I do @50cent got beat up, stabbed and shot what do you remember???”

The mockery, which spanned multiple posts throughout the day, hit on the rapper’s famous war of words that began over 15 years ago. “And to all you journalist, bloggers, radio personalities DONT BE SCARED TO ASK @50cent why did he get an order of protection or did I whoop him out at the studio or did he talk to the feds…” the Follow the Rules star added.

He continued: “Some of you are waaay to invested in this corny 100-year-old beef lol… fuckin weirdos!!! This shit is fun and games for me… IM RICH BITCH!!!” even referring to 50 Cent’s new movie. “Oh and while I’m at it #denoftheives is TRASH… 34% rotten tomatoes save your money!!! Catch it on cable… lmao #Murderinctvseries”

As previously reported, the beef began in 2000 when 50 claimed he was stabbed by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo, who founded Ja Rule’s Murder Inc. record company, his brother Christopher, and another Murder Inc. rapper named Ramel “Black Child” Gill. The Lorenzo brothers were initially charged with assaulting him, but the charges were later dropped when Gill confessed to the stabbing.

In 2015, Ja Rule spoke to Us about the vendetta, describing it as “flatlined.” He added, “I mean, on my end it’s over. I don’t think about it at all,” he says. “It’s 10 — how old is it? — 15 years old?”

50 Cent has not yet responded.

