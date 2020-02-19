No strings here! Kendall Jenner and NBA star Ben Simmons are keeping their relationship casual, a source tells Us Weekly, despite the duo’s Super Bowl LIV date and their other recent outings together.

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” the source explains. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though and love spending time together.”

Us confirmed in May 2018 that Jenner, 24, and Simmons, 23, were dating. The couple broke up that September, got back together that November, and broke up again in May 2019.

In December 2019, however, the reality star was spotted at one of Simmons’ home games with the Philadelphia 76ers, and TMZ reported that she also spent New Year’s Eve with him at Philadelphia’s Attico Rooftop.

The pair spent a weekend hanging out together in New York City last month, and they went grocery shopping in New Jersey a few days later. “When there were not a lot of people around them, Kendall and Ben seemed very into each other and looked like a happy couple that are comfortable with each other and in love,” an eyewitness at the grocery store told Us. “They were touching each other and Kendall was rubbing his arm and he kissed her hand. They remained close to each other as they shopped and at one point, Kendall put her head on his shoulder and leaned in to him to whisper something. Ben seemed very protective of Kendall and while it looked like he was equally as into her as she was, he was looking around and trying to be more careful.”

The athlete has the Kardashian-Jenner family’s seal of approval, the source tells Us: “Her family likes him and have just advised her not to get too close or fall too hard for him because they don’t want Kendall to get hurt like some of the other girls in the family have in the past.”

The insights into Jenner and Simmons’ non-exclusive relationship comes one day after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself getting close to Luka Sabbat, an ex of her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, during London Fashion Week. She and the actor were previously spotted together on vacation in Monaco in May 2019.