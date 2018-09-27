Summer is officially over and so is this summer fling. Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have called it quits, a source close to the pair confirms to Us Weekly. The model and the Philadelphia 76ers player, both 22, began dating in May, and were spotted together multiple times throughout the summer, even renting a $25,000-a-month summer house.

Jenner, who has previously dated Blake Griffin and A$AP Rocky, likes to keep her relationships very private – not even telling her friends most of the time, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Us.

“Kendall just loves being with her friends. That’s her main priority right now,” the source noted. “She has a small group and doesn’t stray. She knows who to trust and who not to. She’s young! All she wants to do is go out and party with her friends with no drama.”

In July, a source told Us that the two were “dating and exclusive,” and were “pretty inseparable.” Their romance began “fizzling” in August, mostly due to conflicting schedules. “Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone,” the insider noted at the time. “She’s definitely not set on him and she’s playing the field and having fun. She’s young, traveling the world and successful.”

While her family is open about their personal lives, she’s very different when it comes to sharing her relationships. “I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time,” she told Vogue in April.

