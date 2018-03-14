Despite being in one of the most famous families in reality TV history, Kendall Jenner is notoriously private about her personal life. But in a new interview, the 22-year-old supermodel opened up about everything from her boyfriend, Blake Griffin, to rumors about her sexuality.

Jenner refused to comment on her relationship with the Detroit Pistons player, 28, in her April 2018 cover story for Vogue, but she told the magazine that she was “visiting a friend” in Michigan when the phone interview took place the day after Valentine’s Day.

“I like my private life … I’m happy,” she added. “He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Griffin first began hooking up in September. A month later, a source close to Jenner told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo made things official and became a “full-on couple.” They have since been spotted together on numerous occasions, and she often cheers him on while sitting courtside at his basketball games.

Jenner told Vogue that she doesn’t understand why some people questioned her sexuality prior to her latest romance. “I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy,” she said. “I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time.”

The Estée Lauder ambassador, who was previously linked to A$AP Rocky, continued, “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before. Also, I know I have kind of a … male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that.”

