Kendall Jenner Cheers on Blake Griffin Amid Breakup Rumors

Still holding court! Amid rumors that Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are slowing down their relationship, the model cheered on the Los Angeles Clippers player at his team’s Wednesday, January 24, game against the Boston Celtics.

The model appeared to be invested in the game, as she watched intently and looked animated throughout the night.

Though Griffin and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, have remained mum about their romance, Jenner has gone to support her beau multiple times at his games and also made an appearance at his December 7 comedy show. “Kendall clapped right before [the show] started,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “A video skit with Blake played and Kendall watched attentively and smirked during some parts.” At the end of the night, said the eyewitness, the supermodel yelled, “Woo!”

Jenner and Griffin, 28, first began hooking up in September. A source told Us at the time: “They are having a good time together.”

The duo made their relationship official the following month. “They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” a source exclusively told Us in October. “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.”

The NBA athlete also joined Jenner and her famous family, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner, to celebrate the model’s 22nd birthday in November.

Us exclusively revealed that Griffin and his fiancée, Brynn Cameron, split in July. “They ended things on good terms,” a source told Us of the former couple, who share son Ford, 4, and daughter Finley, 13 months. “They are still friends while raising their son and daughter.”

