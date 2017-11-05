Kendall Jenner cheered on her boyfriend, Blake Griffin, at a Clippers game in L.A. on Saturday, November 4.

The model, 22, had her hair pulled back with a sweep of bright red lipstick as she wore a white turtleneck, jeans, eye-catching sequined thigh-high boots and carried a tiny Fendi purse at the basketball game at the Staples Center in L.A.

She was spotted smiling as she sat courtside for the game, which the Clippers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 113-104, despite Griffin scoring 30 points.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Jenner and the power forward, 28, began hooking up in September and have stepped out together a number of times since then, even going on a double date with the reality TV star’s pregnant little sister, Kylie Jenner, and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The foursome visited Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights on October 15.

“Kylie and Kendall were both really loving and cuddly with their boyfriends,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “Both couples were almost always holding hands or had their arms around each other.”

It’s not the first time Kendall has been spotted at a Clippers game — she also sat courtside at the Staples Center on October 19.

“They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” an insider told Us last month. “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.”

Kendall was previously linked to rapper A$AP Rocky, while Griffin and his fiancée Brynn Cameron split in July. The exes share two children, son Ford, 4, and Finley, 14 months.

