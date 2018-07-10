Home sweet home! Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are shacking up in a luxurious West Hollywood pad.

The supermodel, 22, and the basketball star, 21, are renting out a two-story home with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The modern 4052 square foot dwelling costs $25,000 a month to rent and features a sprawling open floor plan for the new couple to enjoy, according to Trulia.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality and the NBA star “are still hanging out quite a bit” and “are pretty inseparable at the moment and are still going really strong.”

The duo, who sparked romance rumors in May, were most recently spotted cuddling at Khloé Kardashian’s 4th of July party as they laughed and relaxed by the pool.

Scroll down to see photos of their sweet summer digs!