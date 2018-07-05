Summer lovin’! Kendall Jenner and beau Ben Simmons were spotted getting cozy in Khloé Kardashian’s backyard at her Fourth of July party! Kardashian, 33, posted various videos from the bash on her Instagram on Wednesday, July 4, revealing that her sister and her new boyfriend were there – and looking very close.

In one Instagram video, Jenner, 22, is sitting behind the NBA star, 21, with her legs wrapped around him, while they smile and mingle with friends. Kardashian’s party also featured food by Chef K, multiple pool floats by FunBoy and an ice cream truck. Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, joined her to host the video, as he was spotted all over her Snapchat videos.

As for Simmons and Jenner, the two have been inseparable since they were first spotted together in May. The pair “are dating and exclusive, though not ‘official,’” an insider told Us Weekly on Monday, July 2. “They are pretty inseparable at the moment and are still going really strong.”

While they’re very into each other, it’s tough to have a real relationship, the source added, because of her job. “Her work and travel schedule is pretty insane, so for her to commit to anyone at this point in time isn’t necessarily realistic,” the insider noted.

Another source told Us that as much as she’s enjoying his company, the model isn’t looking for anything serious. “There’s no pretense to anything and no label on her and Ben. She’s just living life with no commitments,” the source said in June.

Absent from the party was Kim Kardashian, who posted photos and videos from a lake, where she tried out wakeboarding for the first time. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was still in Italy with boyfriend Younes Benjima.

