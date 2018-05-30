Is Kendall Jenner Dating NBA Star Ben Simmons?

New couple alert? Kendall Jenner and NBA star Ben Simmons are casually seeing each other.

The supermodel, 22, and the basketball pro, 21, are dating, one source confirms to Us Weekly. However, another insider insists that the reality star, who attended Cannes Film Festival solo earlier this month, is not in a serious relationship with the athlete.

The potential pair were most recently spotted having lunch together at the Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this week, according to Page Six. The duo also jetted off to New York City earlier this month and were seen at Manhattan hotspot Vandal. The twosome became an item “a few weeks” ago, according to the site.

Simmons was reportedly dating singer Tinashe before romancing Jenner. The “Me So Bad” songstress’ younger brother Kudzai slammed Simmons in a Twitter post and accused him of cheating on Tinashe with Jenner.

“Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this,” he wrote on Tuesday, May 29. “people all lied n her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s—t* u cheat on her w a Jenner.”

The 19-year-old also claimed that Tinashe and the Philadelphia 76ers player only split on Sunday, May 27, days before his romance with Jenner was revealed.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously dated NBA player Blake Griffin. The pair got together in September 2017 and were a “full-on couple” one month later, according to an insider. Their love fizzled out in February after the athlete’s ex-fiancée, Brynn Cameron, filed a palimony suit against him that [took] a toll on his relationship with Kendall,” a source told Us at the time.

The deeply private E! personality never confirmed the relationship and refused to comment on Griffin in her April 2018 Vogue cover story. “I’m happy,” Jenner told the publication. She coyly added: “He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.”

