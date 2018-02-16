Just two days after Blake Griffin’s ex-fiance, Brynn Cameron, filed a palimony suit against the NBA star, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly how it’s affecting his relationship with girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

“Being traded from Los Angeles to Detroit so abruptly was just a total shock for Blake, and now this lawsuit Brynn filed, well, it’s taking a toll on his relationship with Kendall,” the insider tells Us.

The NBA star feared that would happen. “Blake knew the palimony suit was going to be filed about a week ago, but didn’t know the exact date and warned Kendall ahead of time,” the source says. “He didn’t know to the extent she would be included in the filing, but strongly suspected Kendall would be dragged into this.”

According to the court documents filed on Wednesday, February 14, and obtained by Us Weekly, the suit states, “Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancée and the mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.” It goes on to say that “Griffin cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and family man.”

“Kendall just doesn’t understand the need to drag her into a dispute between two people that absolutely had nothing to do with her,” the insider tells Us. “She got involved with Blake after he had already dumped Brynn. Brynn and Blake had been off and on for years, [so] to portray Kendall as some sort of homewrecker is just out of bounds.”

The source adds that “it’s incredibly disappointing for Blake that a private family matter is now out in the public” and that “he is foremost concerned about his children.”

As previously reported, Cameron, 31, who shares 4-year-old son Ford and 1-year-old daughter Finely with the 28-year-old basketball player, filed the suit because of his alleged “refusal to provide promised financial support to Cameron pursuant to their oral agreement that she would give up her career goals and aspirations to raise their children and support Griffn’s career,” according to the court docs.

The former couple — who met in 2009 — welcomed their first child together in August 2013 and their second was born in September 2016. According to the court documents, the pair planned a wedding for the weekend of July, 28, 2017, in St. Barts, but a month before the wedding, Griffin insisted Cameron sign a prenuptial agreement that “contradicted their prior oral agreement, including denying her meaningful support and her share of their property in event of a divorce.”

Cameron, however, “stood firm” and refused to sign the prenup, which postponed the wedding with only one week’s notice, according to the court papers. They later attended couples therapy, but according to Cameron’s allegations, Griffin “immediately embarked on a high-profile affair with Jenner.”

“In about August 2017, after humiliating his family by sending a very public weekend with Jenner in the Hamptons when he told Cameron he would be in Oklahoma, Griffin informed Cameron he had no intention of continuing to lie with her and their children,” the court documents continued.

Us Weekly first reported that the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Griffin were hooking up in September. The reality star has been spotted multiple times cheering on the former Rookie of the Year. She most recently sat courtside at his January 24 game amid breakup rumors.

