Blake Griffin’s ex-fiancée, Brynn Cameron, is suing him for palimony and claims he abandoned her and their two children to pursue a relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Cameron, who shares 4-year-old son Ford and 1-year-old daughter Finely with the NBA star, filed the suit because of Griffin’s alleged “refusal to provide promised financial support to Cameron pursuant to their oral agreement that she would give up her career goals and aspirations to raise their children and support’s Griffn’s career,” according to the court documents filed on Wednesday, February 14, and obtained by Us Weekly.

“Griffin has no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancée and the mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner,” according to the documents, which compare the 28-year-old basketball player’s recent trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons to trading Cameron, 31, for Jenner, 22. “Some might say that Griffin received karmic justice by learning of his departure on social media, the same way he ungraciously allowed Cameron to discover her ‘trade.’”

The former couple met in 2009 and welcomed their first child together in August 2013. Their second child was born in September 2016. According to the court documents, the pair planned a wedding for the weekend of July, 28, 2017, in St. Barth’s, but a month before the wedding, Griffin insisted Cameron sign a prenuptial agreement that “contradicted their prior oral agreement, including denying her meaningful support and her share of their property in event of a divorce.”

When Cameron “stood firm” and refused to sign the prenup as it was, the wedding was postponed with one week’s notice, according to the court papers. The duo attended couples therapy, but Griffin “immediately embarked on a high-profile affair with Jenner,” Cameron alleges.

“In about August 2017, after humiliating his family by sending a very public weekend with Jenner in the Hamptons when he told Cameron he would be in Oklahoma, Griffin informed Cameron he had no intention of continuing to lie with her and their children,” the court documents continued.

Us Weekly first reported that Jenner and Griffin were hooking up in September. The reality star has cheered on the former Rookie of the Year on multiple occasions, and most recently attended his January 24 game.

