Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ Romance Is ‘Fizzling’

Is Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ summer fling over?

“Kendall and Ben’s relationship is fizzling and dissipating due to scheduling conflicts,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone. She knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her.”

The model and the Philadelphia 76ers player, both 22, were last spotted together on August 12 during a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with her sister Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The source tells Us that Jenner and Simmons “are still talking a little bit, but she’s definitely not set on him.”

They were never in a rush to put a title on their relationship anyway. Another source told Us in July that the pair were “dating and exclusive, though not ‘official.’” That said, they did rent a $25,000-a-month home in West Hollywood for the summer.

Jenner and Simmons started seeing each other in May after his breakup from Tinashe. The 25-year-old singer’s brother Kudzai Kachingwe took to Twitter at the time to accuse the athlete of cheating on her with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Jenner, who previously dated A$AP Rocky and Blake Griffin, has always been private with her relationships. “I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’” she told Vogue in April. “I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!