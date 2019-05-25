Not letting a broken heart keep her down. Kendall Jenner moved on from her breakup with Ben Simmons by soaking up the sun in Monaco with sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-fling Luka Sabbat.

The model, 23, spent time on a yacht with pal Bella Hadid and her mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on Saturday, May 25. Kendall, who appeared to be in great spirits, was also spotted riding Jet Skis with Sabbat, 21.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, May 23, that Simmons, 22, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called it quits. “It wasn’t so sudden,” a source revealed. “Things have wound down between them. They aren’t seeing each other anymore.”

Turns out, personal obligations interfered with the romance. “They were getting serious for a bit, but were starting to cool off recently,” another insider told Us. “They’re so busy doing their own things and realize they’re young and want to have fun.”

The pair previously split in September 2018 after four months of dating, but reconciled soon after.

Kardashian, meanwhile, stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles with Sabbat in September 2018. A source revealed to Us at the time that the two were “exclusive” and “edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.” The insider added: “They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality. … They’ve been inseparable.”

The relationship fizzled out, but the Poosh founder, 40, remains close to the Grown-ish star, who was already a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She attended his birthday party in November 2018, and Sabbat joined the brood on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, in January.

The actor grew cryptic when asked about the dating speculation in October 2018. “I don’t even know. It’s my life,” he told Us of whether the rumors were true. “People read stuff.”

