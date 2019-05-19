Could wedding bells be ringing in Kendall Jenner‘s near future? The model opened up about her notoriously private personal life in a new interview and revealed why she keeps mum on her relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” Jenner, 23, said in an interview for Vogue Australia’s June cover story. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.¨

And it’s not just watching sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s love lives play out in the public eye that keeps Kendall from sharing too much.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally,” she explained. “Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

Though the reality star is happy where she and Simmons, 22, are at in their relationship doesn’t mean she’s rushing down the aisle. “Maybe,” Kendall told Vogue when asked if her work with Tiffany & Co. will inspire an engagement ring. “Definitely not now, but maybe one day.”

Kendall and the athlete rekindled their romance in November 2018 after a brief split, and have seemingly been going strong ever since. The couple often get flirty on social media, and have been spotted many times together in Philadelphia together where Simmons plays for the hometown NBA team, with Kendall sitting courtside at a handful of games alongside her beau’s mom, Julie Simmons.

A source told Us Weekly in February that “Kendall and Ben have gotten very serious and are very into each other.” The insider added: “They’re not serious to the point where they’d get engaged any time soon, but they’re really enjoying their relationship and love spending as much time as possible together.”

