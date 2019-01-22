Cheering on their boy! Kendall Jenner sat courtside with beau Ben Simmons’ mother, Julie Simmons, at the Philadelphia 76ers game on Monday, January 21.

The 23-year-old model looked cute and causal in a dark green Patagonia sweatshirt at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as the 76ers played the Houston Rockets. (The 76ers defeated the Rockets 121-93.)

Jenner and Ben, 22, were first linked in May 2018. After a brief split, an insider told Us Weekly in November that the twosome are still “hooking up.”

“They’re not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend, but they’re still having fun and hooking up,” the insider explained. “Kendall likes hanging out with Ben – he’s funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to. He’s in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low. He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them.”

The on-off pair made headlines earlier this month after the NBA star left a flirty comment on Jenner’s Instagram.

“Come here…” Simmons replied to a photo of the reality star in lingerie on January 9. Jenner responded with a race car emoji with steam coming out of the back.

While Ben and Jenner have stayed mum on the status of their relationship, 76ers team co-owner Michael Rubin defended the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in December after a fans started a Change.org petition to ban Jenner from the Wells Fargo Center.

“I think Kendall’s awesome,” Rubin told Business Insider. “I was with Kendall a few days ago, and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So Kendall’s been a great influence on him. … We’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far.”

