Amid Kendall Jenner’s fling with NBA star Ben Simmons, thousands of Philadelphia 76ers fans want the reality star banned from the team’s arena. But Sixers owner Michael Rubin is a big fan of Jenner, 23, especially because she keeps his star player in check.

More than 10,000 people signed a Change.org petition asking to “Ban Kendall Jenner From the Wells Fargo Center,” but Rubin dismissed the campaign as “ridiculous.”

“I think Kendall’s awesome,” he said in a recent interview with Business Insider. “I’ve spent a bunch of time with her. I was with Kendall a few days ago, and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So Kendall’s been a great influence on him.”

In fact, Jenner’s courtside presence might be inspiring the 76ers to play better. ”We’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far,” Rubin pointed out.

Jenner and Simmons, 22, broke up in September after four months of dating but are still “hanging out,” a source told Us Weekly last month.

“They’re not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend, but they’re still having fun and hooking up,” the source explained. “Kendall likes hanging out with Ben — he’s funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to.”

Plus, the pair are on the same page about their casual relationship. “He’s in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low,” the source added. “He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them.”

Jenner previously dated Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky and Blake Griffin.

