Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are ‘Still Having Fun and Hooking Up’

No cuffing season for these two! Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons “are not together but they’re hanging out,” a source close to the model tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“They’re not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend, but they’re still having fun and hooking up,” the insider added. “Kendall likes hanging out with Ben – he’s funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to.”

As for what the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 23, and the NBA player, 22, have in common, the source adds: “He’s in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low. He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them.”

The insider notes that out of her famous family, “Kendall values her privacy more than any of her sisters, so you will rarely see [her and Ben] out together officially.”

Jenner and the athlete split in September after four months of dating, however they continue to step out together and remain close.

The former couple were spotted out on Monday, November 26, in Philadelphia where the athlete plays for the hometown team, the 76ers. The two laid low as they ducked into Whole Foods looking casual as they grabbed soup from the market.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sat courtside as Simmons played against Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jenner jokingly booed her sister Khloe Kardashian’s beau, 28, during the game on Friday, November 23. (Thompson made headlines in April when he was caught cheating on a then-pregnant Kardashian just two days before she gave birth to their now 7-month-old daughter, True.)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!