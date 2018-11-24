Kendall Jenner was courtside to watch on-off boyfriend Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers play Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and she made it clear which team she was rooting for.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, wore an all-black outfit and sneakers as she sat courtside at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, November 23.

Simmons, who the model was linked to earlier this year, and Thompson, who is dating Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian, were separated from each other by a referee towards the end of the game. With just 2.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Thompson, 27, made a free throw and taunted the Sixers guard. The Australian athlete, 22, responded by giving him the bird, according to Cavaliers Nation.

In a video posted by House of Highlights, Jenner could be seen booing at Thompson and then laughing as he lined up his free throw.

Thompson later shared a video of his trash-talking moment with Simmons on Twitter and captioned it with three laughing crying emojis, writing, “@BenSimmons25 is my bro.”

The Cavaliers beat the Sixers 121-112.

Jenner and Simmons, who split in September after four months of dating, were spotted hanging out together earlier this month after the 76ers played the Los Angeles Clippers in Philadelphia. The couple headed to a bowling alley after the game, according to the New York Post’s Page Six, where they celebrated the team’s win and appeared to be “having a great time.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that the pair, who vacationed together in Mexico in August, grew apart because of their busy schedules.

Scroll down to see pics of Jenner at the game.