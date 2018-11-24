What feud? Khloé Kardashian is shutting down rumors of problems between the Kardashian siblings in the wake of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The Good American designer, 34, took to Twitter to set the record straight after fans noted that she was absent from her family’s Thanksgiving festivities, choosing to spend the holiday in Cleveland instead with Thompson and their 7-month-old daughter, True.

“Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” she tweeted on Friday, November 23. “Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

She continued: “The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol.”

The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

One day prior, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star whipped up a home-cooked meal that included desserts such as donuts, cakes, pies and cookies. “True and I were hungry,” she said of the grub in an Instagram Story with her baby on Thursday, November 22.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner posted a video that showed Kourtney Kardashian, her ex Scott Disick, their children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign Disick, 3, Kylie Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott and their 9-month-old daughter Stormi, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their kids Saint, 2, and Chicago, 10 months, all celebrating together. (The Wests also share daughter North, 5.)

Khloé hinted that she would be spending the holiday with Thompson, 27, with an Instagram Story on November 16 that showed a Thanksgiving place card that read, “Thankful for Tristan.”

The NBA basketball player, 27, was appreciative of the feast laid out for him, calling his love a “fine ass chef” on his Instagram Stories on Thursday.

He also added an Instagram photo of his family on Thursday with a sweet caption that expressed his gratitude. “I’m soo blessed. Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours #GiveThanks #blessed”

The Revenge Body host, in turn, posted a photo with True on Instagram, writing, “Thankful you picked me.”

It was a far different sentiment that aired in the November 18 episode of KUWTK, in which Khloé referred to Thompson as “a complete piece of s–t” after learning he had cheated on her with multiple women just days ahead of their daughter’s birth.

Even while she was in labor, the Strong Looks Better Naked author vowed to keep the athlete in their child’s life. “With Tristan, my focus is not whether we’re going to be together or not,” she said at the time. “My focus is on my daughter and … seeing him be a really great father to her.”

A source told Us Weekly in October that the reality star is “still planning on” joining the Cleveland Cavaliers forward at his home in Ohio for “a big chunk” of the basketball season.

