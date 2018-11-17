Giving thanks! Khloé Kardashian expressed her gratitude for boyfriend Tristan Thompson ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, shared her holiday prep guide on her website on Friday, November 16. An image accompanying the article featured place cards, one of which read, “Thankful for Tristan.”

Kardashian shared the same photo on her Instagram Story on Friday. Others mentioned on the décor include sisters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, nieces Penelope, 6, and North, 5, and nephews Mason, 8, and Saint, 2.

In the guide, titled “My Thanksgiving Guide: What to Do the Week Before,” Khloé wrote, “Everyone should have RSVP’d by now. Don’t save writing out all your place cards for the last minute. Think of the hand cramps!”

A source revealed the Revenge Body host’s plans for the holiday to Us in November. “Khloé is planning on spending Thanksgiving Day in Los Angeles with her family. True will also be with her, of course. True is the absolute joy of her life,” the insider noted. “The only thing she is focused on is the well-being of her baby … Khloé could celebrate the holiday early with Tristan, but she isn’t making it a priority.”

The couple welcomed True, now 7 months, in April just days after news broke that Thompson, 27, cheated on the reality star with multiple women while she was pregnant.

While the source added that Khloé and the Cleveland Cavaliers player “continue to have a very, very fractured relationship,” another insider told Us: “She’s not leaving him. She doesn’t want to be alone. She’s scared to raise True by herself. Being a single parent can be so lonely.”

