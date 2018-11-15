Seeing it through. Khloé Kardashian is committed to making things work with Tristan Thompson in the aftermath of his cheating scandal.

“Khloé and Tristan continue to have a very, very fractured relationship. Khloé does seem to be doing her own thing and just isn’t happy in Cleveland,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Good American founder, 34, who is splitting her time between L.A. and Ohio to support the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, during the 2018-2019 NBA season. “She has no support system there, family or friends. With basketball season underway, Tristan is gone a lot, so it’s natural for Khloé to spend time in Los Angeles.”

Thompson made headlines in April for cheating on Kardashian with multiple women while she was nine months pregnant. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who gave birth to daughter True days after the scandal broke, will return to Calabasas, California, for the holiday season.

“Khloé is planning on spending Thanksgiving Day in Los Angeles with her family. True will also be with her, of course. True is the absolute joy of her life,” adds the insider. “The only thing she is focused on is the well-being of her baby … Khloé could celebrate the holiday early with Tristan, but she isn’t making it a priority.”

Another insider tells Us that Kardashian will stay by Thompson’s side despite the hardships they’re facing: “She’s not leaving him. She doesn’t want to be alone. She’s scared to raise True by herself. Being a single parent can be so lonely.”

The Revenge Body host, who has watched sister Kourtney Kardashian coparent with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick after their split in 2015, doesn’t want a similar experience.

“Scott is involved, but Kourtney is a single parent and Khloé has watched that over the years,” notes the insider of Kourtney, 39, and Scott, 35, who share Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. “She doesn’t want to be the same. Khloé is staying in L.A. because she needs help. Kourtney is a full-time mom — she’s so busy with the kids, she’s so hands-on. Khloé doesn’t have that luxury. She always has something going on work-wise and needs help. Kourtney isn’t involved in any other ventures really besides the show.”

