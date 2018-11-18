Baby blues! Khloé Kardashian gave birth to daughter True Thompson amid swirling chaos from beau Tristan Thompson‘s very public cheating scandal on the Sunday, November 18, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“This is crazy,” remarked Khloé to Tristan upon seeing him in person for, what appeared to be, the first time since his cheating scandal broke. Things would continue to get crazier as Khloé’s mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian arrived at the hospital birthing suite. Tensions were clearly high as everyone avoided the topic of Tristan’s public make-out session with another woman just a day before Khloé went into labor.

At one point, Kim hid behind Tristan and menacingly sliced her finger across her neck, setting the tone for the rest of the episode. While the sisters may have played nice while Khloé was contracting, it was clear they were in for a bumpy road.

Eventually, True was born and we were able to witness her first few moments of life — including a brief shot where Tristan and Khloé shared a kiss on the lips moments following the birth. Khloé remarked on her amicable attitude toward her cheating boyfriend in a testimonial saying, “With Tristan, my focus is not whether we’re going to be together or not. My focus is on my daughter and … seeing him be a really great father to her.”

While in the hospital Khloé privately vented to Kim and Kourtney, saying, “It’s a lot harder to filter through this stuff when it’s so public and when I gave birth the following day.” She added emotionally, “Everyone is giving you their opinions and their input and their own unsolicited advice.” She commented that she felt the “doctors and nurses” knew what was going on and called the whole phenomenon “humiliating.”

A few days after the birth, Kim, Kourtney and Kris had a serious off-camera family discussion with Tristan. Commenting later on the confrontation, Kris said, “He was very remorseful.” Kim, clearly still fired up, said, “I think he’s more embarrassed that he looks stupid.” Kris then referenced the multitude of new cheating rumors that arose after Tristan was caught on camera saying, “How many more of these things are we supposed to prepare ourselves for?”

Recalling a comment Kris made to Tristan, Kim said the conversation became heated when the momager said, “If you wanna live this life of dating these Instagram whores then live that life.” Kris then chimed in, saying she was heartbroken and that it was clear Khloé “never saw it coming.”

After appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and publicly commenting that Tristan’s affair was “so f–ked up,” Kim then made a point to call Khloé and give her a heads-up about her statement. Khloé responded, “I mean, it is f–ked up and he’s a complete piece of s–t.” Uh-oh!

Later, while chatting with Kourtney, Kim vented that Tristan had called her “an instigator” for going on Ellen. She added, “I unfollowed him on Instagram. … I’m like done. Done with him. Over it.” The episode wrapped up with Kourtney showing sympathy for her sister’s turmoil, commenting that she’d “been there” with Scott Disick.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

