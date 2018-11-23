Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson spent the holiday together as the athlete’s cheating scandal continued to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and they appeared to be one happy family.

“I’m soo blessed,” the 27-year-old NBA star captioned an Instagram picture on Thursday, November 22, that shows him holding the couple’s 7-month-old baby girl, True, as his hand rests on the waist of Kardashian, 34. “Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours #GiveThanks #blessed”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also posted a photo with her sweet baby girl, writing, “Thankful you picked me 💕”

Thompson seemingly hinted that the pair celebrated in Cleveland as he panned an Instagram Live video around the kitchen packed with food calling it the “double T household.” He later added a Story where he referred to Kardashian as “this fine ass chef.”

Kardashian, for her part, added a series of Stories showing off the large amount of delicious food she had cooked, along with a massive dessert selection and a gorgeously set table with pink and white decor. She added a pic of herself with Tristan and their daughter, captioning it, “True and I were hungry.”

In her last picture of the day, the reality star appeared to be wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers T-shirt in support of the team her beau plays for.

The festivities came as the cheating scandal surrounding Thompson — who was spotted being unfaithful to Kardashian just two days before she gave birth to their first child together — has been unraveling in recent episodes of the E! reality show.

Kardashian could be heard referring to Thompson as “a complete piece of s–t,” as she got heated during one episode.

Sister Kim Kardashian opened up to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, November 21, and revealed that it’s been uncomfortable for the couple to relive the drama.

“It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn’t used to this,” the Selfish author, 38, said. “Unfortunately, that was what [was] going on in our lives. So six months later when it replays — and [he and Khloé have] gotten through what they needed to get through — and it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again and we’re live-tweeting and everyone’s chiming in. So that is hard for Khloé and I’m sure for Tristan, but it’s our reality.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!