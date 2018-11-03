Back on? Kendall Jenner was spotted hanging out with ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons after the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, November 1.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the twosome, who split in September after four months of dating, were spotted getting into a vehicle together at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday.

According to Page Six, Jenner flew in by private jet after dressing up with her sisters for Halloween. The model and the athlete reportedly headed to Elbow Lane bowling alley under Harp & Crown after the game, where they celebrated the 76ers win and appeared to be “having a great time.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that the couple, who vacationed in Puerto Vallarta together in August, were growing apart because of their crazed schedules. “Kendall and Ben’s relationship is fizzling and dissipating due to scheduling conflicts,” the source told Us. “Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone. She knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her.”

The model, 23, has not been romantically linked to anyone since the breakup, though she admitted to Vogue in April that she often keeps her romances private. “I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time,” she said.

The pair was first spotted hanging out in mid-May, though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen locking lips with model Anwar Hadid just one week later.

An insider revealed to Us in July that Jenner and Simmons, 22, were “dating and exclusive, though not ‘official.’” Days later, singer Tinashe, who dated the basketball player in early 2018, accused him of texting her while he was out with Jenner after bumping into them at Delilah’s in West Hollywood. “He’s texting me,” Tinashe, 25, told TMZ at the time. “What the hell? What is he doing? What an idiot!”

