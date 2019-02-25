Heating up! Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ casual fling has turned into a more committed relationship, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kendall and Ben have gotten very serious and are very into each other,” the insider adds. “They’re not serious to the point where they’d get engaged any time soon, but they’re really enjoying their relationship and love spending as much time as possible together.”

The source notes that the reality star, 23, “loves going” to the 22-year-old NBA player’s “games and supporting him.”

Jenner has often been spotted sitting courtside at Simmons’ games since the two gave romance a second chance in November 2018 after a brief split. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has even joined the Philadelphia 76ers point guard’s mom, Julie Simmons, at a few games.

More recently, the duo packed on the PDA during a dinner date with Jenner’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian earlier this month.

“They were sitting right in the window, and Kendall had her hands all over Ben. They were super cute,” an eyewitness told Us of their New York City outing. “Kim only stayed for a little; [she] left around 10:30 to 11 p.m. Then Kendall, Ben, Kourtney and their other friends went upstairs to Socialista. Kendall and Ben left together around midnight, but Kourtney stayed until 2 a.m. by herself. At 2 a.m. she came out with only her bodyguard and went back to her hotel.”

As for what Jenner and Simmons have in common, an insider told Us in November that the Australian athlete “can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to.”

The insider added: “He’s in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low. He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them. Kendall values her privacy more than any of her sisters, so you will rarely see [her and Ben] out together officially.

