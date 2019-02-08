Girls’ night … plus Ben! Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons stepped out in New York City for dinner with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

The KKW Beauty founder, 38, and the 39-year-old reality star met up with pal La La Anthony at Cipriani on Thursday, February 7. Kim wore the same pink, snake-print dress and velvet boots she sported during her Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while Kourtney rocked a black-and-white, one-shoulder lace top with wide-leg black trousers.

Jenner, 23, and Simmons, 22, showed up to nosh with her older sisters. The model wore a navy sweatshirt, black leather pants and a black puffer jacket. The NBA player, for his part, was dressed in an all-white ensemble.

“They were sitting right in the window, and Kendall had her hands all over Ben. They were super cute,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “Kim only stayed for a little; [she] left around 10:30 to 11 p.m. Then Kendall, Ben, Kourtney and their other friends went upstairs to Socialista. Kendall and Ben left together around midnight, but Kourtney stayed until 2 a.m. by herself. At 2 a.m. she came out with only her bodyguard and went back to her hotel.”

The Philadelphia 76ers point guard and the Victoria’s Secret runway star have been spending more time together as of late. She sat courtside with his mother, Julie Simmons, at one of his home games in January and showed up to support the athlete again in Los Angeles later that month.

The pair “are not together, but they’re hanging out,” a source close to Jenner told Us exclusively in November 2018.

The insider added at the time: “They’re not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend, but they’re still having fun and hooking up. Kendall likes hanging out with Ben — he’s funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to.”

Simmons is “in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low,” according to the source. “He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them.”

The duo, who split briefly in September 2018 after four months together, continue to flirt with each other on social media. The basketball player left drooling emoji comments on Jenner’s Instagram in December 2018 and later told her to “come here” after she shared videos of herself posing in lingerie.

