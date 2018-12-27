Swoon! Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons may not be exclusively dating and “just hanging out,” but that doesn’t stop the NBA player from publicly flirting with the reality star.

The 23-year-old model posted a gorgeous picture of herself to Instagram on Wednesday, December 26, and it’s safe to say it caught the attention of the 22-year-old athlete, who left two drooling emojis in the comments section.

Simmons wasn’t the only one whose eyes were glued to the pretty pic of Jenner from the Kardashian-West Christmas party. “The elegance!!” Hailey Baldwin wrote. “That smirk tho,” Vanessa Hudgens added with the heart-eye and praised hands emojis.

Jenner and Simmons broke up in September after four months of dating, but have remained close and are often spotted out together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can been seen courtside at many of the Philadelphia 76ers games cheering him on.

“They’re not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend, but they’re still having fun and hooking up,” a source told Us in November. “Kendall likes hanging out with Ben — he’s funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to.”

The insider explained: “He’s in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low. He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, fans of the Sixers have started a Change.org petition asking to “Ban Kendall Jenner From the Wells Fargo Center” — but co-owner of the team, Michael Rubin, called the campaign “ridiculous” and explained that he thinks Jenner is good for Simmons.

“I think Kendall’s awesome,” Rubin, 46, told Business Insider. “I’ve spent a bunch of time with her. I was with Kendall a few days ago, and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So Kendall’s been a great influence on him.”

