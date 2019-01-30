No shame in her snack game! Kendall Jenner indulged in a caramel apple while watching the Philadelphia 76ers play in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 29.

The 23-year-old model was spotted with the tasty treat while sitting courtside as the 76ers took on the Los Angeles Lakers. Jenner’s on-again, off-again flame Ben Simmons is a point guard for the Pennsylvania-based team, and she is often seen cheering him on from the crowd.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star placed the half-eaten caramel apple on the floor as the match, which Simmons’ team won, continued.

Earlier this month, Jenner and the 22-year-old athlete’s mother, Julie Simmons, sat beside each other at a 76ers game in Philadelphia. The matriarch and the Victoria’s Secret runway star also spent time together at a November 2018 game.

The reality star and Ben were linked in May 2018. The duo, who frequently flirt with each other via social media, split briefly in September before reconciling.

“They’re not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend, but they’re still having fun and hooking up,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2018. “Kendall likes hanging out with Ben — he’s funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to.”

The insider added: “He’s in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low. He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them.”

Though some sports fans campaigned to ban Jenner from attending Simmons’ games, the team’s co-owner Michael Rubin indicated in a December 2018 interview that he supports the relationship. “I think Kendall’s awesome,” he told Business Insider at the time. “I’ve spent a bunch of time with her. I was with Kendall a few days ago, and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So Kendall’s been a great influence on him.”

