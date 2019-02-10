Kendall Jenner through the years

Going from Olympian’s daughter to reality fixture to fashion superstar, Kendall Jenner has grown up in front of fans’ eyes. Now, she’s taking the world by storm.

In 2017, Forbes named her the world’s highest-earning model after the then-22-year-old raked in a $22 million in a single year.

Two years prior, in an interview with WSJ Magazine, Jenner reflected on leaving her childhood behind. “I feel like I grew up too fast a long time ago,” she said at the time. “Having older siblings, you grow up around adults, so you mature more quickly. I saw my sisters and parents working every day, so I was pretty much brought up to be a workaholic.”

At the time, she had just turned 19 and was trepidatious about turning 20. “It’s the first step out of being a teenager,” she explained. “My sister Khloé always says to me and my younger sister, Kylie, ‘You have your whole life to be an adult but only so long to be a kid’ And we get it. In the right situations, I try to be as immature as I can sometimes — react to things as if I were 12. You can’t take things too seriously. I just laugh thinking about my dad being a teenager, partying. It’s the funniest thing. And it makes me think — what am I going to be like when I’m 65?”

If Kendall is still afraid of adulthood, she’s certainly not showing it, confidently striding down fashion runways around the world. Scroll down to see photos of Kendall’s life in the spotlight, starting with one of her first red carpet appearances with her famous family.