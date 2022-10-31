Halloween queens! The Kardashian-Jenner family is known to go all out for the holidays — and based on their 2022 costumes, Halloween is no exception.

“That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” Kim Kardashian joked via her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 30, alongside a photo of herself dressed as Mystique from The X-Men franchise at Tracee Ellis Ross‘ birthday party. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul.”

The Skims founder later attended a costume party with Diddy, who was dressed as Heath Ledger‘s Joker, and was joined by her friends who were also outfitted as superheroes. Natalie Halcro went as Selene, while Olivia Pierson channeled Magik.

While Kardashian may have opted for the most elaborate costume, her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, shared photos of herself in three separate ensembles throughout the weekend. “HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 28, alongside a photo of her wearing a sheer Bride of Frankenstein ensemble.

“Kylie!!!!!! This is brilliant 🧟‍♀️,” mom Kris Jenner gushed in the comments of her posts, while Khloé Kardashian praised her look. “Okkkkkk,” the Good American cofounder, 38, wrote in the comments. “Oh damn!!!!”

Two days later, Kylie shared a series of skin-bearing photos in costume as Elvira — or, as she joked on Instagram, “Kyvira.” In addition to the Mistress of the Dark’s signature low-cut black dress with a Thigh-high slit, the Life of Kylie alum also posed in a spider-inspired burlesque outfit while rocking Elvira’s iconic black beehive hairdo. On Monday, October 31, Kylie followed that up with a sexy spacesuit, pairing a red latex leotard with thigh-high boots, gloves and a faux space helmet.

“Brb went to fight aliens in space,” Kyle wrote via Instagram, later describing her ensemble as a “space girl 👩🏼‍🚀👩🏼‍🚀❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

The famous family has been getting into the Halloween spirit all month long. Khloé hosted a “cousin Halloween party” for daughter True, 4, and her family on October 16. “[We’re making] memories to last a lifetime for the kiddos,” the Hulu star wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, before sharing photos of Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, 5, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s 7-year-old son, Reign, posing with googly eyes and fake vampire teeth.

After enjoying candy and ghost-shaped cookies, the group — including Kim’s 4-year-old daughter, Chicago — made festive slime under a black, purple and green balloon arch.

While Khloé opted for a kid-friendly celebration, Kim decorated her home with skeletons and ghosts in order to compliment her neutral decor scheme. “I decided to do a skeleton theme and had these bones and skeleton trees made,” the KKW Beauty CEO explained in a video posted via Instagram on October 26, before revealing that she had some help designing the creepy hands that lined her walkway.

“My favorite part are these hands, and I had a molding party and they were all molded. These are like my kids’ hands, these are my niece and nephews’ hands, you can see some of our friends’ hands,” Kim said at the time. “I did everyone that we know and that wanted to come over for a little hand mold. You can see mine when I had the nails on and then you can also see my chef’s. He put up a fake knife in there.”

She continued: “I definitely wanted a more tonal palette this year. We have a really creepy situation going on in here.”

Keep scrolling to see the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Halloween costumes: