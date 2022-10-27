Spooky season! Kim Kardashian went all out decorating her Hidden Hills mansion for Halloween.

“I decided to do a skeleton theme and had these bones and skeleton trees made,” Kardashian, 42, said in a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 26. Panning the camera as she walked, the Hulu personality showed off the two ominous trees lining the pathway to her front door.

After briefly commenting on cloaked faceless figures sitting around a bonfire, the Kardashians star explained the origin of the white hands poking out of the dirt on either side of the walkway.

“My favorite part are these hands, and I had a molding party and they were all molded. These are like my kids’ hands, these are my niece and nephews’ hands, you can see some of our friends’ hands,” the SKIMS CEO explained. “I did everyone that we know and that wanted to come over for a little hand mold. You can see mine when I had the nails on and then you can also see my chef’s. He put up a fake knife in there.”

The California native then paused to tell her daughter North, 9, — who was out of frame — to quiet down. “OK, North, we hear you, we see you. … OK, stop,” she said.

Kardashian continued with the tour and filmed the archway of skulls right outside the house. “I definitely wanted a more tonal palette this year,” she explained. The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum then walked inside, revealing some eerie updates to the minimalist home: ample spiderwebs hanging from the ceiling and mummified figures lining a long hallway. “We have a really creepy situation going on in here,” she said.

Despite the lighthearted look at her holiday decor, the KKW Beauty founder made a serious statement earlier this week, condemning hate speech after her ex-husband, Kanye West, made anti-Semitic comments online.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the reality TV veteran wrote via Twitter on Monday, October 24. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

West, 45 — who shares North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kardashian — lost his billionaire status after losing his Adidas deal amid the controversy. Forbes estimated that without the brand deal, which was worth about $1.5 billion, the rapper’s net worth has dropped to $400 million.

Kardashian — who filed for divorce from the Life of Pablo musician in February 2021— is typically tight-lipped about any problems she may have had with her ex-husband. However, she did allude to their marriage being challenging during a June episode of The Kardashians.

“If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long?’” she told her sister Khloé Kardashian at the time.

