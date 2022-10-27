15 Festive Home Decor Picks for Halloween and Thanksgiving

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If the holidays were siblings, then it’s pretty clear that the baby of the family gets most of the love (we see you, Christmas). The first-born, Halloween, also gets a lot of attention — especially since it’s an opportunity to dress up in costume and go trick-or-treating. Thanksgiving is kind of like the middle child, sometimes forgotten there in between two other exciting occasions (can you tell I’m a middle child?).

We have a point here, promise!

Now that everyone is counting down the days until Christmas, Halloween and Thanksgiving aren’t getting as much time to shine. But here at Shop With Us, we care about all of the holidays — no favorite child in our book! We definitely didn’t forget about these upcoming fall festivities. Before your home turns into a winter wonderland, celebrate autumn by shopping our top 15 pumpkin-packed decor picks below!

Signs and Plaques

Thankful Wooden Table Decor

We’re “thankful” for this Thanksgiving plaque! Embellished with leaves, berries and pumpkins, this accent piece would look amazing on a shelf or tabletop as a centerpiece.

$44.00 See It!

Spooktacular Sign Set

Spooky season is here! Get into the Halloween spirit with these two clever signs: “Spooktacular” and “If you got it, haunt it.” All treats, no tricks!

Was $59 On Sale: $43 You Save 27% See It!

Thanksgiving Turkey Welcome Sign

Greet your Thanksgiving guests with this adorable welcome sign. One customer called this hanging turkey “the perfect Thanksgiving door decoration.”

Was $21 On Sale: $15 You Save 29% See It!

Decorations

Autumn Harvest Wreath

Feels like fall! Embrace the autumnal season with this harvest wreath, adorned with fall leaves, berry clusters, pinecones and pumpkins in a rich yellow-orange color palette.

Was $40 On Sale: $22 You Save 45% See It!

Plush Turkeys

It’s almost turkey time! Get ready with this plush turkey pair, featuring long legs you can dangle off of a ledge. They’re too cute!

$17.00 See It!

Pumpkin Farmhouse Truck

This pumpkin truck figurine is definitely in our wheelhouse! Such a sweet seasonal accent piece.

Was $79 On Sale: $72 You Save 9% See It!

Artificial Plants

Pumpkin and Pinecone Table Decorations

Elevate your Thanksgiving table with this selection of seasonal staples. From pumpkins to pine cones, these fall finds will take your decor from drab to fab.

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See It!

White and Gold Artificial Pumpkins

Good as gold! These artificial mini pumpkins are oh-so-chic. Decorate your table for Thanksgiving with these white and gold pumpkins that are minimalist and modern.

$18.00 See It!

Harvest Pumpkin Mixed Floral Arrangement

It’s fall, y’all! Set the scene with this gorgeous faux floral arrangement, featuring sunflowers and pumpkins in a woven basket base.

$74.00 See It!

Lights

Turkey Tea Light Candle Holders

We’re seriously smitten with these turkey tea light candle holders! Such a subtle way to weave in the theme while still staying classy. Your guests will give you all the compliments!

$15.00 See It!

Jack-O-Lantern String Lights

These jack-o-lantern string lights are lit. Snag these in time for Halloween or stock up for next year!

Was $29 On Sale: $25 You Save 14% See It!

Maple Leaf String Lights

We’re falling in love with these maple leaf string lights for fall! You can leave these orange lights up all season.

$20.00 See It!

Throw Pillows and Blankets

Eddie Bauer Plaid Blanket

Stay cozy in this reversible blanket from Eddie Bauer! Plaid on one side and Sherpa on the either, this super soft throw will keep you warm all fall and winter.

Was $40 On Sale: $17 You Save 58% See It!

Sherpa Pumpkin Pillows

Comfy-chic! These plush pumpkins serve as pillows to cuddle with, toys to play with or accent pieces to decorate with.

Was $38 On Sale: $33 You Save 13% See It!

Pumpkin Throw Pillow

Autumn vibes! Switch up your living room style with this cotton-blend pillow in a seasonal print.

$46.00 See It!

