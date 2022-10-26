17 Wayfair Way Day Deals That Will Make Great Holiday Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been browsing the Wayfair Way Day sale since it first kicked off, and it’s an excellent opportunity to cross some holiday shopping off our list! While we’re saving big on major items like new furniture or a fresh mattress, we can also pick up some smaller steals like kitchen goods, home decor pieces or even pet gear for our friends and family. Check out the gift ideas we’re excited about in our handy guide below!

Cookware & Kitchen Appliances

1. Any at-home chef will surely be excited when you gift them this full cookware set from Racheal Ray. It will completely revamp their kitchen — originally $360, now just $126!

2. If you want to go for a more luxurious cookware gift, your best option is a classic Le Creuset dutch oven (which rarely gets discounted) — originally $344, now just $260!

3. This blender from Cuisinart comes with a separate attachment that transforms it into a food processor — originally $180, now just $65!

4. Anyone will tell you that an air fryer, like this one from GoWISE, makes life so much easier — and if you know someone who doesn’t own one yet, they will absolutely adore it — originally $198, now just $85!

Wall Art

5. This stunning lake painting from Steelside™ utilizes different shades of blue, which is ideal for the wintertime — originally $149, now just $45!

6. This beautiful floral painting from Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse® has a watercolor-style quality that feels so soft and simple — originally $99, now just $37!

7. For those who love abstract art, this Etta Avenue™ white marble painting offers up a dreamy and elevated aesthetic — originally $185, now just $138!

8. If the person you’re shopping for is a fan of contemporary art, this Mercury Row® painting will definitely be a hit — originally $40, how just $28!

Pet Gear

9. This extra plush and shaggy cuddler bed from Best Friends By Sheri is guaranteed to make any pet feel seriously cozy — originally $60, now just $47!

10. If you’re shopping for a larger dog, this expansive velvet bed from FurHaven will be able to accommodate big breeds — originally $157, now just $76!

11. Cats will never get bored when they have this tall Go Pet Club felt cat tree to play on and explore — originally $117, now just $97!

12. This pet carrier from Pet Gear has a fairly tall dome and is fully mesh, so you can always keep an eye on your furry friend while on the go — originally $54, now just $44!

Home Decor Accents

13. You can use this two-tier tray from Birch Lane™ to serve fruits, display plants or even as a jewelry organizer — originally $100, now just $31!

14. We love the different shapes in this tall vase set from Etta Avenue™, plus the fact they’re available in silver and gold — originally $60, now just $36!

15. This massive analog wall clock from 17 Stories has an elegant rustic feel that will make any room look more grand and stately — originally $200, now just $100!

16. The antique vibe of this hourglass piece from Three Posts™ can add some old world charm to a home’s decor — originally $83, now just $35!

17. Instead of using flowers as a table centerpiece, display five-votive glass candelabra from Three Posts™ for a unique touch — originally $49, now just $36!

