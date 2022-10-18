Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the holidays approaching, we’re already on the hunt for presents that will pamper our loved ones. But with all of the beauty products to choose from, we needed some help narrowing down the options. Heather Rae El Moussa to the rescue! The Selling Sunset star appeared on Amazon Live last month to recommend her favorite finds for Self-Care Season. And naturally, we had to find out the secret behind the realtor’s flawless complexion.

It turns out that Heather used to work at a spa and even has her esthetician license! So, she really knows what she’s talking about when it comes to skincare. “Skincare, wellness and beauty is one of the most important thing to me,” she said.

Below are five self-care staples Heather swears by! You don’t have to be a Selling Sunset fan to appreciate these picks (but it probably doesn’t hurt). As it turns out, most of these products are also regulars in my skincare routine. Treat yourself or your BFF to these thoughtful holiday gifts!

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Heather revealed, “I like to put on these Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Eye Patches. I love eye patches! I will put them on in the morning right before I put on my makeup. You can put these on as you’re walking around getting stuff done, so you don’t have to lay there, sit there, waste time. Also, at night, this is a really good time to put them on. Either in the morning before makeup, just kind of soothes the eyes, gives you a firming pick-me-up. You can just put them on, gives you a firming pick-me-up. One of my favorite products as well!”

These eye patches are not just soothing, they’re also effective for reducing under-eye bags! I always use these gels before a big event.

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Esapora Ice Roller

“This is the holy grail for me because I do have sensitive skin,” Heather shared. “I personally keep them in the freezer because they stay extra cold for extra long. I’ve tried so many different ice rollers. This is my absolute favorite. You can get them in any color. Best thing for sensitive skin. Best thing for rosacea and eczema. Best thing just to cool yourself down, de-red yourself, de-puff yourself. I highly recommend these. I use this every single day of my life.”

Ever wake up on the wrong side of the bed with a puffy face and swollen skin? This ice roller is a game-changer! So relaxing and restorative.

Get the Esapora Ice Roller for Face & Eye for just $15 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

“As we go into winter and fall, I don’t know about you guys, but my lips have been so extra dry,” Heather said. “This helps moisturize your lips. You sleep with it, you don’t have to waste time putting extra products on. You wake up with refreshed, beautiful lips. Highly recommend it. I promise you will love this one.”

No wonder this lip mask is the no. 1 bestseller in facial masks! A cult-favorite product beloved by celebs, this balm is smooth but not sticky. I use it all throughout the day for extra hydration and shine. My sister got me this lip mask for the holidays last year, and I’ve been obsessed ever since.

Get the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Ilia Multi-Stick

Heather called Ilia “one of my favorite chemical-free makeup brands. I use their foundation, I use the concealer, I use the lip and cheek products. Highly recommend them, love them. I use their products every single day, especially when I get my makeup done. I only have my makeup artist use my foundation and my concealer.”

Blush and lipstick in one? Brilliant! I love how smoothly this multi-stick glides onto my skin, giving my cheeks and lips just the right amount of shimmering color.

Get the ILIA Multi-Stick For Lips + Cheeks for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Nano Steamer

“The Nano Steamer! This is incredible for a little at-home facial. Incredible little steamer,” Heather gushed. “Do not do it with makeup on. Do it when your skin is fresh and clean. You’ll love it! I have one in my pantry right now. My glam artist has them and we actually used these my wedding weekend to make sure my skin was looking extra flawless, and my products went on deep in my pores, and everything was open and fresh and clean.”

Bring the spa home with this mini portable steamer! This multi-purpose product is a facial steamer, humidifier and towel warmer in one.

Get the NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer for just $34 (originally $65) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for other gift ideas? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!