Kourtney Kardashian Can’t Live Without This ‘Clean’ Sunscreen

Fun in the sun! As summer heats up, it’s important to protect our skin from harsh UV rays with sunscreen. When it comes to celebrity sources on health and wellness, we trust Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder has shared her top tips on everything from clean beauty and meditation to food and fitness. And since the Kardashians star has access to the finest products on the market, we’re taking notes. Plus, the new bride is living her best life! If we could somehow channel her radiant glow, we’d be all set for the summer.

In 2019, Kourtney revealed the go-to goodies she can’t live without to New York Magazine’s The Strategist. One of her must-haves is the EltaMD UV Replenish Broad-Spectrum SPF 44. “So I used to use the original version, but this is a newer formula that has hyaluronic acid in it,” the mom of three said. “It’s a much thinner formula. And it scores really well on EWG — that’s what made me curious to switch. I always get nervous with trying different sunscreens, that it’s going to make me break out, but it’s also really important to me that it’s safe to use every day.”

Kourtney loves this sunscreen so much that she included it in Poosh’s VIP box to celebrate the lifestyle site’s launch! Keep scrolling for all the details on this Kardashian-approved skincare staple.

The EltaMD UV Replenish Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 is a water-resistant face sunscreen with major benefits. We’re not just talking sun protection — although the SPF 44 is heavy-duty. There’s also a high percentage of transparent zinc oxide, a Poosh-favorite ingredient that shields skin from UV rays without the dreaded white cast. Another perk? This oil-free sunscreen is formulated with hyaluronic acid that keeps dry skin hydrated and also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, titanium dioxide and antioxidants combat skin-aging free radicals. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, this mineral sunscreen is a game-changer!

Prepare for all your pool parties and beach days with the EltaMD UV Replenish Broad-Spectrum SPF 44! It’s like sun protection and skincare all in one. While you’re lying out and getting sun-kissed, kiss those pesky wrinkles goodbye with the added hyaluronic acid.

